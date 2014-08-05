Kim Kardashian Unveils New Kanye Wedding Details on Jimmy Kimmel

As any bride will tell you, every wedding has its ups and downs—even Kim Kardashian’s opulent ceremony in Florence to Kanye West back in May. The reality star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday—clad in a super chic (and on-trend) white jumpsuit and blue silk coat from Ulyana Sergeenko—and shared some inside details with host Jimmy Kimmel.

When she wasn't dealing with last-minute cancellations (while she wouldn't name names, Kim did note that it was "the worst"), she had to make sure her sister Khloé Kardashian would be ready for the ceremony. Turns out, Khloé had a little too much fun at the couple's rehearsal dinner in Versailles. "Khloé drank a little too much," Kim shared. "She was lying down, sleeping, getting her makeup done for the wedding ... she was so hungover."

But even with those minor snafus, Kim still enjoyed the nuptials—which she referred to as a "love journey"—to Kanye. "It was the most amazing experience," she said of her multi-destination wedding. "Just to be able to share that with so many family members and friends that I don't think would have ever had that opportunity."

Watch Kim discuss more about her wedding, including that rumored 45-minute speech Kanye made about himself. ("It was about 20 minutes," she assured, adding, "It wasn't about him, it was about us and everyone there.")

