Kim Kardashian Just Unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

The Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson web just got a little more tangled.

While none of the Kardashians or Jenners have released an official statement on the matter, Kim Kardshian not-so-subtly let everyone know exactly where she stands. TMZ reports that Kim unfollowed both Thompson and Jordyn Woods on Instagram, making the very conscious decision to uncouple herself from the latest family drama.

Kim may be the first member of the fam to unfollow, but she's not the only member of the inner circle to weigh in on social media. Malika Haqq, Khloé's bestie, basically confirmed the allegations when she commented "STRONG FACTS" on a social media post breaking the story. Khloé, too, cryptically commented shouting emoji on a story about the scandal.

To recap: On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Woods, 21, and Thompson, 27, were seen hooking up at a party in L.A. over the weekend. Kylie Jenner, Jordyn's best friend, is allegedly "torn" about the situation, but it's unclear if Woods is still living in her guest house.

Of course, Kim has previously had beef with Thompson. After news of his first cheating scandal broke in April of last year, the two hashed it out in a follow/block war that played out both on Instagram as well as on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They seemed to have made up in the months following ... that is, until now.

Even though an insider told People that "the whole family is furious" and that "they were blindsided," Kim is the first one to unfollow the pair. At least, so far.