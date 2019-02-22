Kim Kardashian Had to Defend Khloé For Going to Work

Even though it feels like an eternity, the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal has only been making headlines for a day. The latest development doesn't involve the fallout between Kylie Jenner and her BFF or even Thompson himself. Instead, Khloé's older sister, Kim, had to clap back at Twitter trolls who criticized Khloé for attending a work engagement amid all the drama.

TMZ cameras caught the action. The account 2Cool2Blog posted the clip, adding, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?" Presumably, the account is adding fuel to rumors that Kris Jenner is behind the entire affair, since, to whoever's behind 2Cool2Blog, at least, it seems unlikely that someone embroiled in this kind of relationship drama wouldn't want to show their face in public. Instead of staying holed away, Khloé stepped out for a personal appearance.

Kim stepped up, responding directly to the tweet. She had some choice words, saying that Khloé can't just stop her life because of what's going on with Thompson and Jordyn Woods. She's a single mom, Kim explained, and she has to work to support her daughter.

"Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! [sic]" she wrote.

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

E! News noted that Khloé approved of the gesture, hitting the tweet with a Like. Kim's clapback is just the latest way she's shown her support. Yesterday, she unfollowed both Woods and Thompson. The rest of the family hasn't followed suit just yet, but it's only a matter of time before the lines are drawn for sure and Woods gets officially cut from the Kardashian crew.