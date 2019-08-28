Let Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Teach You the Perfect Squat

Name a more glamorous gym rat than Kim Kardashian. Though she always appears photo shoot-ready, if you follow her on social media, you'll see spends *a lot* of time at the gym, and she’s often with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

And thanks to those videos, we Normals are occasionally blessed with some great fitness tips, all without having to actually get our own personal trainers. On Tuesday, Kim posted a video of Alcantara demonstrating all the steps to doing a perfect squat during their "leg day."

"You want to flex here so that your knees are traveling the same path as your toes," Alcantara says in the video, pointing towards her quadriceps.

"So you don't want to be relaxed. Then you come down, then you want to scissor," she adds, demonstrating how to flex your thighs when coming up from the squat.

Alcantara told InStyle last year that Kim contacted her after realizing "she needed a change" and had seen Alcatara on Instagram. She also told People last year that she goes to Kim's house six days a week at 6 a.m. for full-body trainings — including that dreaded "leg day."

“She loves and hates leg days,” Alcantara told People. “But she’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling. It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”