Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Headed Overseas For a Tokyo Thanksgiving

While we were chilling with our families chowing down on turkey and mashed potatoes, the Kardashian family headed to Tokyo for Thanksgiving.

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West, and their family headed to Tokyo to spend Thanksgiving together. Eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney and her brood joined Kim and company on their trip to the Asakusa district to kick things off.

The family spent time doing a variety of activities as they took in their most recent trip to Japan. The family is a big fan of Tokyo, and this return holiday trip found them having lots of fun.

"Kourtney was taking pictures everywhere and really enjoying the scenery," an eyewitness shared, according to E!. "They all seem to love Tokyo and can't get enough of the culture. The kids had a great time and they all loved their holiday there."

Kim shared a sweet snap of daughter Chicago in Tokyo as the family spent some time at a playground.

Kanye shopped for clothes and shoes with Kourtney's son Mason, and Kim met with journalism students at Monash University's Tokyo Journalism Field School. Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye's son Saint messed around with the spider filter on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's son Reign spent some time on the monkey bars at the playground, showing off his long blonde locks.

Kim posed in metallic silver peanuts, a red top, and a shearling coat alongside two Japanese women in traditional kimono.

Kourtney took a night swim against a backdrop of Tokyo's city lights.

The entire family had a ball, it looks like. Is this the beginning of a new holiday tradition for the Kardashians? Hopefully we're invited on the next trip.