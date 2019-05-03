Kim Kardashian Made Tiny Sunglasses for North

Mommy and me just got taken to a whole new level. In her latest Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared an image of her daughter, North West, decked out in just about every accessory imaginable. But it wasn't the shoulder-dusting earrings or the Wonder Woman bangles that caught everyone's attention. It was North's shades, which were 100% on trend with their tiny lenses and throwback '90s shape.

In the caption, Kardashian noted that she actually had the sunglasses custom made. They're Carolina Lemke, which happens to be the brand that Kardashian collaborated with last month. North paired the perfectly trendy shades with a snake-print top and cutoffs. Coachella-ready, indeed.

"I didn't think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I'll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things," Kardashian wrote. "I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!"

North's love of fashion and all things over the top has been documented in the past. She famously put on her mother's snakeskin boots for one photo and was snapped in another metallic silver pair. Naturally, Kardashian captures all of the footwear moments on Instagram, which is where we all saw North wearing heels to her cousin True's first birthday party last month. In Kim's Instagram Story, fans got a peek of North carrying her sister, Chicago, while wearing her mom's strappy heels.

North also got the stamp of approval from her aunt Kendall. She said that she actually bought a shirt that North owns, too.

"I saw her wearing it and I was like, 'Oh my God, I have that shirt.' I predicted all this, like it's literally going to freak people out that I am wearing that shirt," Jenner said.

She also added that she'd "borrow clothes from North" without hesitation. It looks like little North is living in a fantasy. She's got designer goods at her disposal and can share clothes with a bona fide supermodel. Does life get better when you're 5 years old?