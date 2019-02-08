Kim Kardashian Just Threw Shade at the Fast Fashion Empire

With great sartorial power comes great responsibility.

Kim Kardashian knows exactly what she’s doing every time she posts a photo or makes an appearance — and honestly, she thinks it’s kind of funny.

The mother of three (soon to be four) was recently “going through old fitting pics” (yeah, same) when she came across a photo of herself in a gold lame gown designed by her husband, Kanye West.

“Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead),” she began her caption, concluding her thought with a call-out to the knock-off empire: “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? ”

You heard it from the source — put the sketchbooks down.

Kim Kardashian's impact on the fashion world can't be denied. When you’re one of the most visible women in the world, your style will find its way onto at least a couple designer vision boards.

Diet Prada recently illustrated the Kardashian effect with a helpful graphic, explaining that it’s typically a matter of weeks before a Kar-Jenner-approved design lends its integrity to a modified (and much, much) cheaper version at a fast fashion brand like Pretty Little Thing or Fashion Nova.

Though “knock-off” can feel like a dirty word, fast fashion brands that allow us plebs to live out our wardrobe fantasies like an Ariana Grande song.