Kim Kardashian Turns the March for Our Lives Rally Into a Family Outing

As hundreds of thousands of people prepare to participate in The March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. and across the United States on Saturday, they can count on Kim Kardashian and her krew to stand in solidarity with them.

Kim, her rapper husband, Kanye West, and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, North, just landed in the U.S. capital for the planned political rally, which encourages a push for gun control legislation following the tragic Parkland, Fla. shooting on Valentine's Day. "So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye," the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing leather biker shorts, a sports bra underneath a zip-up hoodie, and flip flops—a comfortably chic outfit choice that will endure protesting for hours on foot.

"We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown," she concluded her message.

Immediately after the Parkland school shooting that left 17 victims dead and many more wounded, the Selfish author got political, taking stand on social media for stricter gun laws. “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence,” she pleaded on Twitter.

However, the recent tragedy in Florida was not the first time Kim expressed her distaste for guns. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her younger sister Kendall considered buying a gun for protection, and the social media mogul was not shy about sharing her perspective.

"I'm not comfortable with it," she matter-of-factly stated. "I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there's a gun."

After hearing Kim out, Kendall didn't go through with the controversial purchase. If the KKW Beauty entrepreneur's persuasive powers worked on her 22-year-old sister, then maybe Congress is next?