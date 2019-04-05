What Do You Wear to a Sunday Service When You’re Kim Kardashian?

When you're Kim Kardashian, your "Sunday best" is an entire Greek goddess-inspired look.

On Thursday, she posted a set of photos of herself in a long fitted white dress to Instagram with the simple caption, "Sunday Service Vibe." In the photos, which she credited to photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, Kim can also be seen accessorizing her look with gold bindi jewelry over her forehead and matching earrings and a wrap around bracelet.

Her husband, Kanye West, has apparently been spending weekends moonlighting as a church pastor-type, and will be taking "Kanye Church" — as the internet has dubbed his weekly services — to Coachella this year. (On Easter Sunday, no less.)

In an interview with Elle earlier this week, Kim described Kanye's Sunday services as a "healing experience" for Kanye — and for everyone else who attends.

"It’s just music; there’s no sermon," she said. "It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."

She also told Elle that people of all faiths are welcome.

"Kourtney’s best friends comes all the time and they’re Muslim," she said. "All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week."

From what we've seen, the star-studded events (Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been spotted attending) generally encourage a monochromatic dress code. Guests and choir performers have been photographed wearing all-white and all-black outfits — or all-snakeskin, if you're Kim and North.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

If this is just a regular Sunday service vibe, we can't wait to see what Kim wears to Coachella.