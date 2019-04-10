Kim Kardashian Can Become a Lawyer Without a College Degree

Even Kris Jenner was surprised by this move: Kim Kardashian is taking her advocacy for criminal justice reform to the next level.

In a new interview with Vogue, she revealed that she's studying to be a lawyer, and last summer started a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco so that she can take the bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian said that she was inspired to study the law after getting involved in the fight to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, s—. I need to know more," she told Vogue.

Though Kim didn't graduate college, California is one of the four states in the country where you can take the bar exam without having finished college first. The alternative path involves "reading the law," or being an apprentice for a practicing lawyer or judge — which she has been doing since July with weekly trips to San Francisco.

At the time of the interview, Kim was also working with two mentor attorneys, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, to study the law.

“First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts," she told Vogue. "To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

Her interest in law, she said, actually began at an early age, when she would sneak into her father Robert Kardashian's office to read through cases.

"My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books," she said. "On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics."

According to the interview, Kim will take what's known as the "baby bar" sometime this summer, administered by the state. If she passes, she'll be given the go-ahead to continue to study for three more years, and eventually take the bar.

And then, who knows? We might have Kim Kardashian, business mogul and lawyer.