Here's How Kim Kardashian's Stolen Engagement Ring Magically Reappeared

Kim Kardashian West's massive engagement ring has officially returned...or has it?

While shooting ads for her new KKW Diamonds fragrance collection, Kim was spotted rocking one of the enormous stones that had actually been stolen during her time in Paris back in 2016. How did the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star manage to get the sparkling stone back?

Well, she didn't. It was actually a loan, Kim explained to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her SKIMS shapewear line during a Los Angeles event.

"I borrowed all jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz," Kim said of the stones she wore during her KKW Diamonds shoot. "It was nice to borrow it all and nice to give it back to her." None of the jewels in the shoot actually belonged to Kim, so if you were wondering how she pulled the look off, well, that's how!

"That was a really fun shoot and because it was diamonds, I thought this was the perfect way to bring it back and wear them again."

Kim explained after the Paris robbery that it was the 20-carat emerald-cut ring that Kanye West had gifted her in 2016 that had been stolen, but she still had the first 15-carat stone. Fortunately, the jeweler (who has designed pieces for Beyoncé and Blake Lively) is willing to let Kim borrow the pieces she needs to make a truly stunning shoot happen.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Interrupted Kourtney During The People's Choice Awards

"She always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted. So when I want to wear something, I'll borrow it from her for the day," Kim said of Lorraine’s apparently impeccable taste when it comes to jewelry. "There is a replica around,” she explained about her stolen ring. “A little fake that I'll borrow from her sometimes that she made. A really nice one. It looks really nice."

It’s just a great reminder that you don’t have to have a million bucks to look like it. Or, in Kim’s case, you don’t have to spend millions, even if you have them. Hey, can we borrow Lorraine’s private collection for our next event?