Kim Kardashian Is Voicing Her Editorial Advice for Social Media

When it comes to social media, Kim Kardashian West is a pro. With over 101 million followers on Instagram and 54 million on Twitter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows how to leverage her platforms and how to make the most out of all of the different features.

And while it always seems as if our favorite social media apps are adding new bells and whistles, she's calling out one major fail when it comes to Twitter—the ability to edit tweets. Today, she voiced her gripe on Twitter, of course: "please twitter we're still waiting for the edit button!"

please twitter we're still waiting for the edit button! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2017

Honestly, she has a huge point. There's nothing more frustrating than posting a message to Twitter only to see hours later that you missed a word or your autocorrect go the best of you. While there have been a variety of platform changes on Twitter recently, there's no word yet on the edit button. Maybe Kardashian West's plea will finally convince Twitter that they need to address this major editorial concern.

Until then, we'll just have to proofread, proofread, proofread.