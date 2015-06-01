Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Maternity Style in Tight High-Waisted Leggings in N.Y.C.

The news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their second child may have been kept secretly under wraps until last night's big reveal during the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the stylish mommy isn't wasting any time showing off her figure.

Just a day before the announcement on Saturday, Mrs. West stepped out wearing a monochromatic ensemble featuring high waisted leggings and a duster jacket in New York City.

The body hugging outfit makes it clear to see that West isn't showing just yet, but we can only imagine that the Selfish author will definitely give us a good look at her growing baby bump as the months progress. After all, during her first pregnancy she redefined maternity style and even kept the heels coming at the final stages.

