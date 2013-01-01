Kim Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump Style in Julien Macdonald

Parents-to-be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rang in the new year at 1 OAK nightclub at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas last night, their first official appearance together since the 35-year-old rapper announced during a concert that the couple is expecting. Just hours before their midnight kiss, the 32-year-old reality star addressed her baby-on-board status on her site in a post titled "New Year, New Beginings," writing: "It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family. Happy New Year!!!" And she's not sacrificing any of her signature sexiness with her maternity style so far—she wore a sheer netted dress by Welsh designer Julien Macdonald to host last night's bash. What a way to kick off 2013! 

