Kim Kardashian Steps Out in the Shortest Miniskirt Ever for Lunch in N.Y.C.

Kim Kardashian has never been one to play it safe when it comes to her style. She loves taking fashion risks, and that is why she's one of the biggest street style stars around. From her lace-up dresses to her barely there tops, the expecting mother always keeps us on our toes—and her latest outfit was certainly no different.

On Tuesday in N.Y.C. the 34-year-old styled an edgy Pink Floyd tee with a luxurious fur coat. She proved that even expecting mothers can wear the trendiest skirts of the season by styling the look with a black leather mini. But her legs weren't completely out; she covered most of her gams with thigh-high boots (Gianvito Rossi, $1,995; barneys.com), and shielded her eyes with Céline shades. Kardashian styled her hair in a low ponytail, and kept her makeup pared-back with a pale pink lip.

If you're felling inspired by her bold look, shop our must-have pieces below.

Shop the look: American Eagle tank, $25; ae.com. Madewell skirt, $250; madewell.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses, $120; nordstrom.com. Michael Michael Kors faux fur cape, $350; net-a-porter.com.

