Kim Kardashian’s New Bob Is Her Shortest Haircut Yet

Image zoom Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

Today, Kim Kardashian West asked her Instagram followers a question women everywhere are asking each other right this very minute at the start of a new season: "Should I cut my hair?" She posted a poll on her Instgram Stories asking fans to weigh in on whether or not her hairstylist Chris Appleton should cut her bob even shorter. (Apparently he was dying to take more length off.)

Image zoom Kimkardashian

Even though the majority of her followers answered no, Kardashian West let Appleton do it anyways. During her appearance on today's broadcast of the Today Show, she confirmed she had two inches of her hair cut off before going on air.

Kardashian West is no stranger to the bob, the biggest haircut trend of 2019. Throughout the summer she's worn her hair on and off in a blunt version of the cut that hits right above the shoulder, usually styled super sleek and straight with a center part. Thanks to extensions, she's recently taken a break from the bob. Her end-of-summer looks have included a shoulder length cut and high ponytails.

Her new cut is a similar look to her previous bob, but now it hits just below the chin. She showed off her shortest length yet on the New York streets after wrapping up her Today Show appearance.

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

When compared to her previous bob, the star's latest cut isn't dramatic. But, it's proof a change as little as two inches can make an old haircut seem like an entirely new look.

For anyone with a bob out there, take notes. Kardashian West's trim might just be the fall hair upgrade you're looking for.