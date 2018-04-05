Kim Kardashian West Shares First-Ever Photo of Her Family of Five 

The West family is officially a party of five, and they have the Instagram to prove it. Kim Kardashian West shared the first-ever photo of her family since the birth of her and Kanye West's third child, Chicago, and as you might expect they're one fabulous looking family.

While the photo turned out great, they didn't have a lot of options to choose from. "I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," Kim wrote alongside the photo, which was taken at her family's Easter celebration this past weekend. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

Despite the difficulty at getting a solid family pic, there's no denying that they are a well-dressed bunch. Kanye and his son Saint went for adorable matching looks. Both wore white crisp button-down shirts, black pants, and sneakers.

North West, who can be seen throwing up a peace sign, coordinated with her dad and brother in a black feathered dress and leggings, adding a pop of color with a red sweater. Meanwhile, Kim went for a signature neutral skin-tight look as she held Chi in her arms.

Kim also shared a photo of just Saint from the Easter party, and he's so adorable.

Easter pics coming soon on my app A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

We can't wait to see more photos of her sweet family in the future.