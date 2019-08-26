Kim Kardashian Renamed Her Shapewear Collection After the "Kimono" Backlash 

Out with Kimono, in with SKIMS.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she had renamed her shapewear brand from the controversial "Kimono" to SKIMS Solutionwear.

"I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies," she wrote on Twitter, seeming to explain the origins of the new name. (Which, kudos to her, still contains her name and can't be interpreted as culturally insensitive.)

SKIMS Solutionwear™ is coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

She also posted the news to Instagram, writing that her fans' feedback was a significant part of the rebranding process. "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she said.

Kardashian first revealed that she was working on a collection of shapewear earlier this summer — and she almost immediately drew backlash for her decision to name it after the traditional Japanese garment. The 37-year-old initially defended the name in an interview, telling the New York Times, “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

She added that she had no intention “to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment," adding that the name was simply a play on Kim.

However, she later had a change of heart, writing on Instagram in July that she had decided to change the name out of respect for the Japanese people. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," she posted don July 1. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."

SKIMS, which has already launched its own social media channels, launches on Sept. 10, and will include bras, briefs, shorts and bodysuits as well as other undergarments in sizes XXS-5XL.

The new logo appears to be the same font as the old Kimono logo, which Kardashian had noted was done by her husband Kanye West. Some things change, and some things stay the same — in this case, we think it all worked out for the better.