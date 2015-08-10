Kim Kardashian Celebrates 42 Million Followers with a Sexy Selfie

Celebrities have used various methods to thank their fans for their support, and Kim Kardashian just did so in a way that was uniquely her. After reaching 42 million fans on Instagram over the weekend, the expectant mom marked the occasion with a selfie that put her décolletage and famous pout very much on display. She simply captioned the snap with "42 mil":

42 mil A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 8, 2015 at 10:07pm PDT

The author of Selfish, an entire book of her selfies, managed to grow her Instagram following by 14 million in just the five months. That time, when she hit 27 million followers, she posted different racy selfie that featured her showing off a leopard thong.

The 34-year-old has also been busy this weekend sharing other photos on social media as her little sister Kylie Jenner celebrates turning 18 years old.

