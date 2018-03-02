Kim Kardashian Calls Out a Paris Fashion House for Copying Her Husband Kanye West

While Kardashian-Jenner fashionista Kendall Jenner has been notably absent from Fashion Week this year, her older sister Kim Kardashian has not shied away from getting in on the action ... but not always for a positive reason.

On Wednesday Kim posted a series of Instagram Stories with a serious accusation behind them. In her first photo, she captioned a shot of the Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week with the comment "Cute YSL."

The next two photos that followed were snapshots of her husband Kanye West's 2016 Saint Pablo tour, and the orange circular overhead lights from all three photos are notably similar.

The subtext, of course, is that she's accusing Saint Laurent of copying Kanye's concert tour lighting. (InStyle has reached out to Saint Laurent for comment.)

But is Kim really making such a serious allegation? Twitter has thoughts:

Though we don't know that we'd call this a direct accusation, Saint Laurent and the West family do have a history together, and it's not all positive. Kanye has written a song in honor of former YSL creative director Hedi Slimane called "I Am a God" after Slimane would only grant him a show invite if he wouldn't attend any others. After hearing about the condition, Kanye was less than pleased.

“So the next day I went to the studio with Daft Punk, and I wrote ‘I Am a God,’” West said to W Magazine at the time. “Cause it’s like, Yo! Nobody can tell me where I can and can’t go. Man, I’m the No. 1 living and breathing rock star. I am Axl Rose; I am Jim Morrison; I am Jimi Hendrix.”