Kim Kardashian Steps-up Her Maternity Look, Flamenco-Style

She's four months pregnant, and Kim Kardashian West is continuing to show that expecting mommies can have fun with their maternity style.

The on-the-go mom looked ready to cha cha cha as she made her way through the streets of London wearing a sassy outfit from one of her favorite designers. Her long Givenchy skirt ($1,540; farfetch.com) has a fitted waist with a playful peplum and ruffle layered design. Kardashian topped off the flirty ensemble with a plunging black bodysuit. For accessories, the Selfish author decided to keep things minimal with clear strap heels, delicate jewelry, and oversized dark shades. Even her hair and makeup were on point, and neutral nails added a touch of shine to the overall look.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Skin-Tight Nude Jumpsuit Redefines Jet-Set Style

It seems like the trendy mom has an affinity for statement-making black outfits. Kardashian's latest ensemble is perfect for a night out on the town or a late-night dinner date. Channel her flamenco-inspired look with our favorite picks below.

Courtesy (6)

Shop the Look: Astraet top, $145, farfetch.com. Sportmax skirt, $525; matchesfashion.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; nordstrom.com. Essie nail color, $9; target.com. Argento Vivo necklace, $98; nordstrom.com.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments