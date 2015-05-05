Kim Kardashian Exhibits Peter Dundas's First Dress for Roberto Cavalli at the 2015 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian made fashion history last night at the 2015 Met Gala: She wowed in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress that not only turned every head on the red carpet, but was also the official debut design for the brand's newly appointed creative director, Peter Dundas.

Dundas, who formerly designed for Emilio Pucci, did not disappoint with his creation for Mrs. Kanye West. The scintillating white gown featured intricate embroidery, billowed to the ground with a dramatic feathered train, and seamlessly reflected the house of Cavalli's signature body-hugging silhouettes.

It's not surprising that Kardashian worked with Dundas to make a statement. The multi-hyphenate talent has gained the approval of fashion's inner circle in recent years, working on custom dresses with Balmain, Givenchy, and Margiela, to name a few. Kardashian seemed overjoyed with the result, and took to Twitter to boast:

Just finished my final Met dress fitting with none other than Peter Dundas for @Roberto_Cavalli This will be his 1st dress for Cavalli! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2015

