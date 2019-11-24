Kim Kardashian Assures Fans Her Brother Is Doing Just Fine

Without face time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and his quiet presence on social media, it's easy to forget about Rob Kardashian. After his situation with Black Chyna in 2017, he's stayed out of the spotlight and has been laying low as his sisters ramp up their projects, make headlines, and continue starring in the reality show that made them household names. Entertainment Tonight reports that Kim Kardashian, Rob's older sister, wants to let fans know that Rob is fine and that the family supports his decision to live his life away from the cameras.

"He's doing great," Kim said. "He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that."

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Being low-key now comes after his KUWTK spin-off show, Rob & Chyna, and the launch of his sock line, Arthur George, which has expanded to include hats, onesies, and novelty items such as socks that read "Feast Mode" and feature candy canes for the holidays.

Kim says that Rob will be joining his family for the upcoming festivities. While he isn't appearing on camera, viewers can rest assured that he's spending plenty of time with the family.

"He'll be around for Thanksgiving. He's been around a lot," she added. "I'd say for the past year or two he's been around. We love having [Rob] around. He's doing really good."

Back in June, Khloé Kardashian also mentioned that her brother's loving life away from the glare of the limelight. She also reiterated that the family just wants him to do what's best for him, whether or not he shares it on the show.

"He's kicking ass. I just want Rob to do what's best for him and what makes him happy," Khloé said. "And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him."