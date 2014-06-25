Kim Kardashian Revisits Her Blonde Hair

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Instagram/kimkardashian

It's back to blonde for Kim Kardashian! In recent months, the star has been veering between her natural hue and sunny ombre highlights, but shortly after debuting her brunette shade, Kim started having second thoughts. "I'm so annoyed I dyed my hair dark! I wanted to switch it up since I feel everyone went light, and we started filming a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so I wanted a fresh look," she wrote in February. "But now I am missing my light hair! Help! What do I do? Go light again, or stay dark and get used to it?" Confession time -- we thought it was the real deal at first, but the star later admitted that it was a wig for a photo shoot, so only time (and her Instagram feed) will tell if she'll decide to lighten up again in the future.

