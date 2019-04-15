Kim Kardashian Addresses Law School Critics Who Told Her to "Stay in Her Lane"

When Kim Kardashian announced in a Vogue interview published last week that she was currently studying law, some people had their doubts. For one thing, how could Kim, who hasn't graduated college, go on to be a lawyer?

Well, besides the fact that California is one of four states that allow you to take the bar exam without having finished college first, Kim says it takes a whole lot of dedication — and she's not taking any of this lightly.

In a new Instagram post, she opened up about her progress in studying law, and addressed the criticisms she's seen about her decision.

As she wraps up her first year studying the minimum 18 hours a week required, she wrote, she's seen comments from people saying that her privilege and money are the only reasons she's able to study to become a lawyer.

"That’s not the case," she wrote. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals."

"Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed," she continued. "It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law,' which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

She also addressed criticisms that she's still "taking the easy way out," writing that she has to spend weekends away from her family while studying, and has, at times, felt overwhelmed by the amount of prep work.

"I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams," she wrote.

She finished the post by thanking the attorneys who have been helping her through her studies, as well as Van Jones, who introduced her to the mentors, and who spoke highly of her and her capabilities in the Vogue interview.

Kardashian started a four-year apprenticeship last year with a law firm in San Francisco so that she can take the bar exam in 2022, according to her cover profile. She's currently preparing for the "baby bar," and if she passes that, she'll be given the green light to continue to study for three more years, and eventually take the bar.

"This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence," she wrote on Instagram. "Wish me luck."