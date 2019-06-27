Kim Kardashian Just Responded to the Backlash Over Her Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashian has responded after being accused of cultural appropriation over her new shapewear line.

In a statement to the New York Times on Thursday, she addressed the backlash over the name of the line, Kimono, which was called out for being insensitive to Japanese culture.

The name, she said, was meant to be “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment,” and wasn't intended to be disrespectful.

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she said.

Kimono, which she announced on Tuesday, was met with criticisms that she was demeaning Japanese culture by using the name of a traditional outfit for a line of shapewear and undergarments. Moreover, there was talk online of her filing a trademark for the name Kimono, which outraged people even more. Shortly after the announcement, the hashtag #KimOhNo started gaining traction on Twitter as people weighed in on why they felt the name was offensive.

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Kim said in her statement that she did not plan “to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

Regarding the trademarks, she told the Times, “Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation Again

She also added, “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture,” but said that she has no plans to change the name of her new project.