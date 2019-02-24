Kim Kardashian Looks SO Different as a Red Head

Through the years, Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair nearly every shade of the rainbow. From bright pink to neon green, she's not afraid to experiment the color of her tresses. However, on Saturday evening, the reality star debuted a new look that we definitely didn't see coming.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shocking fans on Snapchat, Kardashian shared a video of herself sporting cherry red locks, as she sucked a matching lollipop. She kept with the monochrome theme and wore a bright crimson top and eyeshadow.

It's not for certain if she's wearing a wig or actually took the plunge and dyed her hair the unexpected hue. Either way, Kim looks so different as a red head, and we're totally digging it.

Aside from the color change, the soon-to-be mom of four also took a few inches off her hair's length, as she traded her signature mermaid waves for a sassy bob.

And like that, Kim just set the hair color trend for 2019.