Kim Kardashian Pushed Back North West's Birth to Get a Manicure

In another move that will no doubt embolden a new league of mom shamers, Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about the hours that preceded North West’s birth.

While chatting with longtime friend Jonathan Cheban on his new podcast FoodGod: OMFG, Kardashian revealed that on the day of North’s birth six years ago she’d gotten a bikini wax and gone to McDonald’s for a McGriddle when her doctor called and told her, “You have preeclampsia you have to deliver right now.”

But despite her doctors’ urging, Kardashian had one more pre-delivery to-do on her list: get a manicure.

“My nails were dark,” she told Cheban. “It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase with my burgundy nails. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine meet me in two hours.'”

At least we know everything turned out OK? Let’s hope Kim kept her nails a pale blue through her final trimester with Saint.