Kim Kardashian's Not Having a "Bad Skin Day," It's More Than That

Even though her picture-perfect Instagrams may say otherwise, Kim Kardashian doesn't have flawless, perfectly smooth skin. And that's OK, because she's human. What's not OK is the Daily Mail calling her out for having a "bad skin day." People reports that instead of just letting the British tabloid have its way with her, Kim clapped back, saying that it wasn't simply bad skin, it was a psoriasis flare-up.

The newspaper wrote, "make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar" alongside a photo of Kardashian in an all-black outfit. It also called her out for wearing too much makeup, implying that her skin problems could be traced back to packing it on a little too heavily. But that speculation was far from the truth. Kardashian cleared the air, saying that it was psoriasis, not just bad skin.

"It's psoriasis all over my face," she wrote, adding a crying emoji.

It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢 https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019

Kardashian's been vocal about her skin before. Just last year, she mentioned her psoriasis in another tweet, asking her millions of followers for advice. She also mentioned that she was ready to start medication for the condition, though she never stated what solutions she'd found for the flare-ups. At the time, she mentioned that it was the worst it had ever been.

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

Back in 2017, she told People that she was using light therapy to treat her skin and that it was proving to be effective, but die-hard fans know that Kim's battle with psoriasis goes way back. She mentioned it in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While there's no cure for psoriasis, there are effective treatments. According to the Mayo Clinic, Kim's doing all the right things, she just needs to find the most effective combination of light therapy, topical treatments, and oral medication.