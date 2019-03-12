Kim Kardashian Got Real About Psoriasis Flare-Ups with a New Selfie

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Dealing with psoriasis is more than just having a bad skin day — just ask Kim Kardashian. The reality star and beauty mogul has always been vocal about the reality of dealing with the skin condition since being diagnosed with it in 2010. She's clapped-back at tabloids for calling a flare-up acne, shared what treatments and products she swears by on her app, showed her diagnosis on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and often keeps fans updated on the her psoriasis via social media.

Kardashian just shared the current status of her skin condition on Instagram Stories, giving her followers a glimpse of her "psoriasis face."

From the looks of it, the star is experiencing a typical flare-up of red, scaly patches. Although many people who suffer from the condition rely on makeup to hide their psoriasis, Kardashian explained why she'll always keep her condition out in the open in a 2016 post on her now-defunct app.

"I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible. I don't really even try to cover it that much anymore," she said . "Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm just learning to accept it as part of who I am."

