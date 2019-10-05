Kim Kardashian Says Psalm Looks Like "Saint's Twin"

Baby Psalm made a rare appearance on Kim Kardashian's Instagram today when the star posted a sweet video of her 5-month-old son in an all-black ribbed outfit and smiling from ear to ear. The proud mom whispered sweet words to her son, including, "Hi cutie!," "Look at my baby!," "Hi, Psalm!," and "You wanna talk so badly!" as he enjoyed the attention.

And while the clip was super cute, Kardashian's caption pointed out a fact that nobody really noticed until now — though Psalm's not making as many appearances online as fans hope. The youngest Kardashian-West son drew comparisons to older sister Chicago, but Kim insists that he's starting to look more and more like Saint.

"My baby Psalm is getting so big. He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like Saint's twin!" she wrote.

Kim explained Psalm's unique name during her latest appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, saying that it was a family affair that involved roleplaying and FaceTime.

“I called every sister and I was like, ‘What’re you all doing?’ Kendall was available and I was like, ‘You’re coming over and you’re not leaving until we get the name,'” she said. "Kylie like, 'I'll be on FaceTime with you guys,' and Kylie and I were vibing on the same name. So, I have this big hallway and you can hear down the hallway and Kendall and I were screaming out every name, like, 'Psalm get over here!' Every practice of trying to see what name we liked best."

Psalm is Kim and Kanye West's fourth child. They are parents to daughters North and Chicago, as well as son Saint West.