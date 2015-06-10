Kim Kardashian Proves That When It Comes to Style, Less Is More

Kim Kardashian may be keeping her maternity wardrobe simple, but the expectant mother is doing nothing to say goodbye to her fabulous style. The beauty was seen yesterday in Beverly Hills wearing a body-hugging dress that highlights her adorable baby-bump.

And while this monochromatic look is perfect for a night out, Kardashian proved that you don’t have to dress down your daytime attire. She paired the above-the-knee frock with cutout black booties, oversized sunglasses, and a small gray suede clutch. Yes, the star has already showcased an enviable rack’s worth of attire since announcing her pregnancy, but don’t let her confidence fool you. Kardashian took to Twitter to show just how humble she is in response to a fan that so far loves her look and wrote, "Kim looks REALLY good with this pregnancy weight."

honey it's just the beginning lol Lets not get ahead of ourselves LOL https://t.co/wXFPUh6mr3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 9, 2015

Regardless of how her shape may transform, we’re sure she’s going to continue to nail each ensemble she rocks.

