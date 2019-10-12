Kim Kardashian's Admits She Was Prepared to Pee Herself at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look this year posed a unique set of challenges to say the least. For one, the reality star had to take "corset breathing lessons" in order to walk and talk on the red carpet without passing out. And, now, it's revealed that she couldn't go to the bathroom unassisted while wearing the waist-cinching Mugler number.

In a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim expresses her concern to able to urinate without incident during a fitting for her dress. “If I have to pee, it’s a problem," she told a group of her friends, to which one replied: "Can you just wear...a diaper?" Nope, a diaper was out the question.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kim's solution? "Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” she said. “I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.” By sister, it's unclear if she was referring to Kendall or Kylie who both attended the annual fashion event.

Presumably, it never came down to Kim peeing herself, but she was still super uncomfortable throughout the night.

Back in July, Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine that the corset left her with serious markings all over her body. “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told the reporter. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

Anything for fashion, right?