Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Second Child

It's official: North West is going to be a big sister! Kim Kardashian revealed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child in a teaser following tonight's mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, sending Twitter aflutter. The short clip shows Mrs. West discovering the good news during a doctor's appointment, and then spilling the beans to sister Khloé Kardashian.

"I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant!" Kim exclaims to her shocked sister.

This comes as exciting news for the superstar couple—the reality TV star has been completely open about her struggle to conceive a second baby. And this couldn't be better timing for the growing family: Kim and Kanye celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week, and the couple's first child, Nori, is just a few weeks shy of celebrating her second birthday on June 15.

Congratulations to the trio—we can't wait to find out if the new addition is a boy or a girl. Watch the video below to hear Kim announce the news.

