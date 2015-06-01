16 Stylish Reasons We're Excited for Kim Kardashian's Baby News

VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES; James Devaney/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 01, 2015 @ 10:00 am

It’s official—Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby number two. Kardashian made the announcement in a teaser following Sunday night’s mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and while we can’t wait to find out all the details of the pregnancy (will North be getting a baby sister or a baby brother?), there’s another thing we’re excited about—Kim’s maternity style. Throughout her first pregnancy, the reality star kept us on our toes with her unexpected fashion choices, from menswear-inspired separates to curve-hugging dresses. In honor of her second pregnancy, we’re taking a look back at her best maternity looks ever. Click through to our gallery now to see them all. 

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Best Maternity Style Moments

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!