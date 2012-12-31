Kim Kardashian Is Pregnant With Kanye West's Baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a baby! The 35-year-old rapper announced the news of his 32-year-old girlfriend's pregnancy during his concert at Revel Nightclub in Atlantic City last night, asking the house to shut off the music to give a shout out to his "baby mama" in the audience. Immediately, the Kardashian social media-loving family reacted. Mom Kris Jenner Tweeted "Oh BABY BABY BABY"; sister Kourtney wrote: "Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!"; and younger sister Khloe said, "Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members! Especially when you are so freaking excited!!!!! LOVE is everything!!!!" The couple has been together since April. Her divorce from Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kris Humphries is still pending. Congrats to Kim and Kanye! Tell us: Are you excited for the Kimye baby?

