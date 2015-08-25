Kim Kardashian Demonstrates One of the Unexpected Beauty Benefits of Pregnancy

We've all heard of the pregnancy glow, but according to Kim Kardashian there's another beauty benefit of expecting a child: pregnancy lips. The term, which the reality star and media mogul coined on her Instagram account today, refers to the fuller lips that she has been benefiting from during her second pregnancy.

Pregnancy lips 💋 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 25, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

Kardashian shared several photos from her family trip to St. Barts last week, including one selfie where she is showing off her fuller pout to the camera, along with the caption "Pregnancy lips," and a kissing emoji (above). Not expecting, but still want the benefits of an amped up kisser? Follow these tips to really fake one.

