Kim Kardashian’s Power Suit Makes Us Think She’d Be One Tough Boss

What are the traits of a great leader? Assertiveness. A clear vision. Looks that tell everyone you’re in charge.

Well, Kim Kardashian has asserted her way to the top of the entertainment industry. Kim Kardashian knows exactly what she wants. And now, Kim Kardashian has reminded us that when it’s time to get things done, there’s only one thing to wear: the power suit.

On Tuesday, Kardashian exited a New York City building in a navy two-piece that honestly has the potential to be worn both in the boardroom and at a super chic dinner with people you’re hoping to impress. You’d think there’s nothing flattering about a double-breasted navy pinstripe suit with dramatic, structured shoulders, but the star made the look plain sexy.

Gotham/GC Images

It screamed business, but she also managed to give it a feminine twist, tailoring it to hug her waist and letting the pant legs flare at the bottom for a more loose-fitting appeal.

Think it’s only for show? Kardashian also just announced the June 21 launch of KKW Beauty, a new makeup line we're counting down to. One powersuit, one major announcement? We’d call her the boss.