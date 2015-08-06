North West Receives Three Custom Balmain Jackets—See Kim Kardashian's Photo

Why have one gorgeous Balmain jacket, when you could have three? Little North West has an incredibly daunting decision ahead of her: choosing which of her brand-new one-of-a-kind Balmain jackets to wear as part of her next #OOTD. Luckily her very fashionable mom, Kim Kardashian, is there to help.

The expectant mother posted an Instagram photo of three tiny, exquisite pieces of outerwear—an olive-colored quilted leather pilot jacket, a double-breasted blazer with brass buttons, and a soft black jacket with zippers—that she received from Balmain and its creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

"Baby Balmain!!! Thank you so much @Orousteing & @Balmain for making North these one of a kind jackets!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I'm so honored that Northie is your little muse! Can't wait for her to wear them!!!"

How many other 2-year-olds can claim to be a fashion designer's muse? We're pretty sure North will win her next game of "show and tell."

Balmain is clearly a favorite for the family: Along with wearing the label's clothes, Kardashian and husband Kanye West also starred in a campaign for the brand last year.

