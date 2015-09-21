Kim Kardashian continues to redefine maternity style by sporting head-turning looks that celebrate her growing curves and highlight her baby bump. There's only three more months left in her second pregnancy, and although Kardashian is having a boy, she opted for pretty pinks for her latest maternity look.

The expecting mother stepped out in Malibu on Sunday afternoon wearing a form-fitting dress in a soft blush tone. She draped a black blazer over her shoulders, which matched her black leather pumps and her signature Céline shades. Kardashian kept her hair and makeup pared-back for this outing with a middle part bun at the top of her neck, and a natural pink lip. Here's another fabulous look to add to her ever growing list.

RELATED VIDEO: Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments