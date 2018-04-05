Once Again, Kim Kardashian Has Been Accused of Photoshopping Her Instagrams

Kim Kardashian West is a master of image, notorious for tailoring everything from her home to her clothes to fit her brand to a tee. It makes it all the more surprising, then, that she might be having Photoshop trouble.

Fans noticed for a second time this month that one of Kardashian's Instagrams looks suspiciously altered. In the selfie, Kardashian stands in a matching set of black Calvin Klein underwear (available here) in front of a bathroom sink. While the photo certainly commands attention for Kardashian's presence (and lack of clothing), some are noticing the door lines in the background instead.

"Am I the only person who sees the photoshop curve of the door on the very very bottom left thigh ? " one user wrote.

"The bottom of the door is almost disappearing in the corner of the wall!" another said.

Kardashian hasn't addressed the comments herself yet, but this isn't the first time she has dealt with alteration accusations. Back in late March, Kardashian ran into another Photoshop issue when a car was visibly condensed in one of her pictures.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares First-Ever Photo of Her Family of Five

In that case, Kardashian did speak out, saying that the supposed "Photoshop fail" was just the result of a mirrored picture.

"I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" she wrote. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."

Only time will tell if she'll address her latest Instagram accusations too.