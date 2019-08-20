It Sure Looks Like Kim Kardashian Has 6 Toes in This Photo

Maybe she was born with it, maybe it's a Photoshop fail.

By Kimberly Truong
Aug 20, 2019 @ 11:00 am

The Kardashians' Photoshop fails have, at this point, become a running theme in their social media presence, but that doesn't mean it's any less baffling when we spot another one.

On Monday, Kim shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Kylie to promote their collaboration on a new fragrance line, but any excitement for the new products was quickly outweighed by what seems to be a major photo-editing error. As some people began pointing out, it looks like Kim has six toes on her left foot.

instagram/kimkardashian
instagram/kimkardashian

"Kim honey u got 6 toes," one commenter wrote, while another simply asked, "Why you got 6 toes?"

"Am I tripping or does Kim have 6 toes? Someone explain, I'm so confused! I counted so many times," another confused Instagram user asked.

Someone else also pointed out that they thought Kylie's hand looked a little more curved than usual. 

RELATED: Chicago West Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian in This Beach Vacation Pic

Kim, if you're out there, please help us solve this mystery (and maybe talk to your photo editor).

Advertisement

Popular in Videos

All Topics in Videos