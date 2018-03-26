Kim Kardashian’s Photoshop Fail Is So Obvious, Not Even She Can Deny It

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to Photoshop fails, but this one is so obvious, not even she could deny it. Usually a celeb will get called out over a wavy line in the background of a photo, or an uneven horizon. But on Saturday, Kim K posted an image that was altered so much that a car wasn’t even recognizable.

The reality star shared the photo on Instagram ahead of March for Our Lives, which she attended in Washington D.C. in support of gun control. Kardashian West even wore an orange hoodie in support of the cause and encouraged others to do the same in her Instagram post.

Unfortunately, though, the picture sparked a different conversation entirely. Whoever edited the image appears to have mirrored the right side of the image, and the result is that the car on the back right no longer looks like a Jeep. Add to that the wavy lines on the ground and the uneven roof of the building, and it’s obvious that it is altered. If you need more proof, take a look at the original paparazzi photo.

BAHE/BACKGRID

Considering the extent to which Kim Kardashian curates her Instagram, it’s not entirely unreasonable to say that the reality star might have been aware of the photo altering fail, and kept it there to spur up more conversation about the picture and her involvement in March for Our Lives. After all, she’s nothing if not a savvy businesswoman.

Kardashian West later responded to the controversy with a post on her app, contending that she was just reposting a fan's image that had been mirrored. "I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail,'" Kim wrote in a post on her site. "So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."

The reality star even shared the original fan image, which in fact shows two Kim Kardashians with a smushed car in between. "So, this is actually really funny to me!" she wrote. "Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL."

There you have it.