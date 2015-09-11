How to Nail Kim Kardashian's Petite Maternity Style

Expectant mother Kim Kardashian is the ultimate boundary pusher when it comes to maternity wear. Bronze bikinis and crop tops are just a couple of her wardrobe staples! Take a page from the reality star's empowering style and follow these maternity tips.

Invest in Denim

Whether it's Kardashian's ripped jeans or this chic black coated pair, Paige Denim has short inseams worth investing in (Kim is only 5'3"!). Most cuts come with a nylon flap that covers your stomach, which should take you through your final trimester.

Paige Denim pants, $199; paigedenim.com

Opt for a Chic Sweater

Live in the comfort of Loft sweaters. They will work while pregnant—and even after the baby is born.

Loft cardigan, $55; loft.com

Stay Current

Topshop allows you to keep up with the latest trends at the best prices. Channel your inner Kim and grab this sexy body con dress.

Topshop dress, $58; topshop.com

A Classic Pant Is Always a Do

J.Crew's sleek maternity wear pants (that also comes in petite) will make you feel instantly polished.

J.Crew pants, $118; jcrew.com

Wrap it Up

Wrap dresses are always flattering. Let one hug your curves during pregnancy.

Gap dress, $50; gap.com

Wear Black Head to Toe

Monochromatic looks always make shorter women appear taller. You're set with Tart Maternity's starter kit.

Tart maternity starter kit, $198; nordstrom.com

Try a Tank

These Old Navy tanks can be worn alone or as a layering piece.

Old Navy tank, $13; oldnavy.com

Help Another Mom

The shortened capri leggings of Beyond Yoga work best for petite frames. Every purchase goes towards Midwives for Haiti, an organization that aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates.

Beyond Yoga leggings, $82; beyondyoga.com

