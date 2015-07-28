5 Style Lessons for Petite Girls From Kim Kardashian

With such a big following and bold personality, it’s easy to forget that Kim Kardashian is only 5’3”. Then again, if you embrace your figure in the way that she does, no one will even pay attention to your height. As a curvy woman on the shorter end of the spectrum, you should be celebrating your frame. It’s rare to have the opportunity to rock the highest heels while fully filling out a sexy, bodycon dress. Check out our favorite looks by Kardashian and learn how to own your curves.

1. Go for Subtle Prints (above)

Kardashian knows a too-loud top can be overwhelming. She went with a soft embroidered print that she styled with a solid skirt in the same shade.

2. Find a Fit-and-Flared Fit

NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

This sweet fit-and-flared silhouette is universally flattering. The fitted top accentuates your waist, while the flared bottom balances a bigger bust.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Nude Jumpsuit Redefines Jet-Set Style

3. Color-Block with Separates

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Cinching your waist is key. Take it a step further and color-block with a high-waist skirt to elongate your legs. Finish it off with a blazer to structure your stature.

4. Opt for Curve-Hugging Fabrics

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stock up on jersey—a jersey knit dress clings to the body and defines your figure. Plus, the stretchy fabric delivers comfort without sacrificing style.

5. Head in a Vertical Direction

Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

Slender stripes naturally draw the eye vertically, heightening your petite frame. Look for tailored, one-of-a-kind pieces similar to Kardashian’s chic duster coat—the sleek lines bring the look together.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Changing Looks