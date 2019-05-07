Kim Kardashian's Personal Trainer Claps Back at Critics of Her Super Cinched Waist at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian showed up to last night's Met Gala in an ultra-sexy skintight Mugler dress dripping in transparent embellishments — somehow making a naked dress work on the pink carpet next to the wild fashions of Camp.

It was the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler designed for the house of Theirry Mugler, according to Kim, but critics were less concerned about the amazing moment in fashion history, and more worried about Kim's organs.

Part of the figure-hugging Mugler design was a corset that cinched Kim's waist into uncharted territory. “Once we’re all at the top of the carpet we can all take a deep breath," the reality star told Vogue. “I don’t know if I can in this corset. I honestly had to do practice. It’s a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

The mom of three's comments and super cinched waist had Twitter buzzing with criticism, accusing her body of being "fake." However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's personal trainer Melisa Alcantara came to her client's defense on Instagram Stories.

Where did Kim Kardashian’s internal organs spend the night at Met Gala? Because I can’t figure out how anatomically possible it would be to fit them all inside that tiny waist. — ellyce! (@ellycep) May 7, 2019

Is Kim Kardashian’s waist even real?? 😳 #MetBall2019 — Nadia (@NadiaPannunz) May 7, 2019

"To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f*cking week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work!" she captioned a snapshot of Kim's Met Gala look. "MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give a shit about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"

Image zoom @fitgurlmel/Instagram

Welp, there you have it: The only thing that has shaped Kim's incredible figure are those daily sweat sessions on the StairMaster. Just check her Insta-stories.