9 Things We Learned About Kim Kardashian from Her Assistant, Steph Shep

Kim Kardashian West is an open book—she practically has cameras follow her every move. So it might surprise you that there are some things about the reality star that we didn’t already know, like that her assistant aided her to the aisle on her wedding day, wearing Adidas sweatpants and a T-shirt, no less.

Thanks to a Refinery29 interview with that executive assistant-turned-COO of Kardashian West Brands, Stephanie Shepherd, we’re seeing Ms. Kardashian West in a whole new light. Keep scrolling for nine things you might not know about the reality star—and the whole Kar-Jenner clan.

1. She has a lot of help at home—but that wasn’t always the case.

In April 2013, Shepherd interviewed for a job as Kardashian’s first and only assistant when she was pregnant with North. Now, she is one of many. “Kim now also has a personal assistant, a house assistant, two kids, two nannies, and I was recently promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands, so we’re looking for someone to fill my executive assistant position. Sometimes we look at each other like, wow, remember when it was just me and you?” Which brings us to …

2. She’s looking for a new executive assistant.

Want to work for the Kardashians? Now’s your chance.

3. Despite her Kimoji merch, she isn’t a weed smoker.

“Kim doesn’t smoke, but I try to get the weed paraphernalia in there … you know, for the youth,” Shepherd joked.

4. She’s constantly texting her assistant.

“Obviously Kim and I text all day every day, from the second we wake up until we go to bed, so we just bounce off ideas.”

5. She inspires loyalty.

“My instinct is just to protect her. I would truly take a bullet for her. But somehow she remains so composed in these huge crowds, or when she’s being followed by photographers,” Shepherd said.

6. She really needed that time off.

“Kim’s never really taken a break, you know? She’s the hardest working person, both her and Kanye. So at the end of last year, we all kind of just took some time and regrouped,” she said. “We needed those four months to just really reflect on what’s important.”

7. She’s really that serious about working out.

“Being around Kim and Kourtney and Khloé, I’m always working out. I never was a big exercise person before, but they work out religiously. So I’ll drive to Calabasas and work out with Kourtney or with Kim here and there.”

8. Her assistant walked her to the aisle during her wedding.

“I didn’t even get to watch the ceremony because I was also filming—I often producer-cam the more personal moments for the show, when they don’t want full-on cameras around—so I was filming everyone getting ready,” Shepherd said. “I was in Adidas sweatpants and a T-Shirt and hadn’t showered that day! And then I walked her down to the elevator so she could walk down that really long stone aisle, and then I ran back up and started filming her from the roof!”

And one bonus about momager Kris Jenner:

9. She’s just as badass as you’d hope.

“If someone tells her no, she has no problem standing her ground and saying, ‘We’re not accepting that, get someone on the phone and make it happen.’ That woman can literally get on the phone and change the world.”