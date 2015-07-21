Kim Kardashian's Maternity Style Heats Up Paris

Although she's nearly five months pregnant, Kim Kardashian hasn't slowed down one bit. The busy mom was spotted dashing through the streets of Paris in another flawless outfit that immediately grabbed our attention.

On a flight into France the Selfish author stuck to her body-hugging dresses, but this time Kardashian opted for a two-piece ensemble to run errands in the City of Lights. She paired a cream sleeveless Kimono top with a sand hued pencil skirt, and completed the look with her go-to Céline shades and Manolo Blahnik heels ($725; nordstrom.com). Per usual, her jewelry was minimal, with diamond studs in her ears and, of course, that gorgeous wedding ring.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump During Lunch with Kanye West

It looks like Kardashian is going all out for her second pregnancy. The 34-year-old confessed to her nearly 40 million followers on Instagram that she jetted over to Paris just to have a few fittings with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. We can't wait to see what the two have in store for the rest of the street-style star's pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments