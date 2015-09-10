Kim Kardashian Welcomes Fall with an Eye-Catching Orange Sweaterdress

We've gotten used to seeing Kim Kardashian stick to maternity outfits in neutral colors like nude, gray, and black, so the Selfish author took us all by surprise when she stepped out on Wednesday wearing a brighter hue.

The expecting mother looked ready for the temperatures to drop and excited to try out fall's trending shades in a orange turtleneck sweaterdress by LaQuan Smith, one of the Kardashian's go-to designers. For accessories, Kardashian topped off the look with a pair of brown Givenchy peep-toe boots, which complemented the autumn-ready look. As the seasons change, we can't wait to see how the street style star continues to update her maternity style.

