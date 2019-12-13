Kim Kardashian Said She Had 5 Operations After Giving Birth to Saint

Kim Kardashian has always been open about the complications she experienced during pregnancy and while giving birth to her first two children. And now, she's just revealed that she had multiple procedures to help her body recover after giving birth to son Saint West.

In a new video for her shapewear line Skims, she discussed suffering from preeclampsia during her pregnancies with both North and Saint, explaining that the condition, a complication that can be fatal for both the mother and baby, "is basically when the mom's organs start to shut down."

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs," she said. "I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter."

Due to the complications, Kardashian said she "had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside."

Though she still wanted more children after that, her doctors advised her against getting pregnant again.

"I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?' And they were like, 'We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice,'" she said. "And I opted to have two different surrogates to use the last two embryos we had."

She and husband Kanye West welcomed their third and fourth children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogacy.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is Suing The Doctor Behind the Vampire Facial

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me," she said. "I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,”​​​